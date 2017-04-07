Father charged with son’s 1979 murder in Maine cold case squad’s first arrest

FARMINGTON, Maine — A local man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the death of his son nearly 38 years ago in the first arrest made by the state’s cold-case homicide squad since it formed in February 2016.

Burton “Ben” Hagar, 62, of Farmington, surrendered to state police just before noon at his Marvel Street home on Friday following his indictment on murder charges by the Cumberland County Grand Jury. Hagar is being held at the Franklin County Jail. He will make his first appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday or Tuesday, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hagar is charged in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, who was found unresponsive in the family’s 16 School Street apartment and died at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick on May 9, 1979. Nathan Hagar was originally believed to have passed due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, but detectives reopened the case quietly in 1991, McCausland said.

Detectives gathered new information about the death and coordinated the investigation with the new Unsolved Homicide Unit, which led to the Attorney General’s Office presenting the case to the grand jury this week, McCausland said.

Hagar’s is the oldest unsolved homicide case state police have resolved, according to McCausland. The oldest up until now was the arrest of a man in 2012 for an Augusta homicide that took place in 1976, 36 years earlier.

