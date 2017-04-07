Husson announces $4 million gift from Alfond Foundation for new building

BANGOR, Maine — The foundation created by the founder of Dexter Shoe Co. will give Husson University the largest gift in the school’s 119-year history today to help build a $16 million college of business on the Bangor campus.

To spark more giving for the project, the Harold Alfond Foundation pledged a $1 match for every $2 donated to Husson, up to a total of $4 million. The new school will help train Maine’s next generation of white-collar workers and will add to a flurry of construction projects already underway as part of an ongoing $36.6 million campus buildout that began in 2012, according to Husson President Robert A. Clark.

Clark and Alfond Foundation Chairman Greg Powell are among the dignitaries expected at the 10 a.m. announcement of the gift at the school’s Gracie Theatre. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will provide pre-recorded remarks.

The foundation’s generosity underlines the commitment it and Husson have to workforce development in Maine, Clark said Thursday while asking media to withhold announcement of the foundation’s gift until 10 a.m. today.

About 75 percent of the school’s approximately 3,669 students, including 2,834 undergraduates, come from Maine and remain in the state after graduating, according to Eric B. Gordon, Husson’s executive director for marketing and communications.

“We have historically been a strong developer of managerial talent,” Clark said Thursday. “That [generosity] certainly speaks to how we, as an education institution — not-for-profit and without government subsidies and support — make a difference for the future of Maine.”

The $4 million pledge compliments $1.7 million already raised for the new college, Clark said, calling it part of the “initial phase” of fundraising. The university plans to begin construction in late 2019 or early 2020, with classes expected to start in the new building in fall 2021.

“We are a conservative organization. We build when funded,” Clark said. “This allows us to go out and seek matches to the funds they have provided.”

Since its creation in 1950, the Harold Alfond Foundation has helped create 13 stadiums, ice arenas, student recreation facilities, and athletic fields or centers at Colby College, the University of Maine, St. Joseph’s College, Husson, Thomas College, Kents Hill School and the University of New England, according to its website.

The new building will be a neat fit with Husson. The school’s most popular majors include business administration, health professions and related programs, criminal justice and communications. It will boast 32,000 square feet of classrooms and offices, supported by an advanced technology infrastructure, located near and connected to the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business on the 208-acre campus, Gordon said.

The college of business will likely help Husson continue to grow, Clark said. Overall admissions at Husson increased 8.3 percent, and admissions into the University’s College of Business, grew 14 percent during the fall 2016 semester. That growth was part of a 32-percent overall increase in students enrolled in College of Business programs over the past five years, Gordon said.

The proposed site of the new building is near another construction site located on a grassy knoll opposite the Dyke Center, where crews are erecting three townhouse-style buildings that will house 72 beds for juniors, seniors and graduate students. Those buildings will be completed for the 2017-18 school year, Gordon said.