Former employee charged with arson in Etna business fire

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted April 07, 2017, at 7:36 a.m.

ETNA, Maine — A former employee at the Hill View Mini Barns along Route 2 and his friend have been charged with arson for a Wednesday morning blaze that caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the state fire marshal’s office announced Thursday.

David Underhill, 23, of Etna, who once worked at the business that sells sheds, storage building, gazebos and other items, and Mark Littlefield, 18, of Corinna were charged with arson.

A large storage building was destroyed by the set fire and several smaller storage buildings that were for sale also were vandalized, the fire marshal’s office email states.

The men were arrested Thursday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where they each are being held on $25,000 bail. Both are scheduled to go before a judge Friday or Monday, the email states.

