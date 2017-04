CARMEL, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 95 that has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to another, according to Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman.

“Car went off into the trees,” McCausland said in a Friday afternoon email.

He reported that one person was dead and one person was injured in the collision near mile marker 170 northbound, but provided no other details.

