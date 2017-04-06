Bath swimmers excel at YMCA national championships

Swimmers from the Bath Area Family YMCA coached by Jay Morrissette have claimed three titles at the YMCA National Short Course Championships being held this week at Greensboro, North Carolina.

The meet includes 1,400 swimmers from 300 teams nationwide.

On Tuesday, Caitlin Tycz of the Bath team captured an individual championship by winning the 100-meter butterfly in 52.76 seconds. It was her second straight national title in that event.

She also teamed up with Ann Tolan, Ella Martin and Olivia Harper, who took top honors in the women’s 200-meter freestyle relay.

The unit was clocked in 1 minute, 33.29 seconds and became the first team from Maine to win a relay at the YMCA nationals. Bath edged Westport-Weston YMCA of Connecticut (1:32.8)

Bath also finished 10th in the 400 free relay with the team of Harper, Haily Harper, Tolan and Tycz posting a 3:47.38. Backstroker Olivia Harper’s 55.1 split established a Maine record for the 100-yard backstroke.

In Wednesday’s action, Olivia Harper posted an eighth-place finish in the 100 backstroke and Gabby Low of the Kennebec Valley YMCA was 55th in the same event.

Liam Sullivan, competing for the Mount Desert YMCA of Bar Harbor, recorded a 2:04.2 in the 200 breaststroke, a state record, and placed 15th. Colby Prouty of the Old Town YMCA finished 16th in the 200 breaststroke at 2:06.5.