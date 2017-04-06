Police searching for missing Maine TV meteorologist

Meteorologist Tom Johnston was reported missing on Monday.
Old Orchard Police Department
Meteorologist Tom Johnston was reported missing on Monday.
By CBS 13
Posted April 06, 2017, at 6:53 p.m.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Local Meteorologist Tom Johnston, who works at WCSH TV, the NBC station in Portland, was reported missing Monday.

According to a flier from the Old Orchard Police Department, Johnston left Old Orchard Beach early Saturday morning to attend an event at Sunday River.

The flier says the last time he had contact with his family was Saturday night.

According to Sunday River, Johnston checked out of his hotel at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the department at 934-4911.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach ‘mentally broken’ after sexual assault charges droppedBonny Eagle cheerleading coach ‘mentally broken’ after sexual assault charges dropped
  2. Driver who allegedly hit, killed boy in crosswalk says she’s not at faultDriver who allegedly hit, killed boy in crosswalk says she’s not at fault
  3. Significantly warmer weather heading toward MaineSignificantly warmer weather heading toward Maine
  4. Immigration agents seize Somali man in Portland courthouse
  5. Sen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for GorsuchSen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for Gorsuch

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles