Police searching for missing Maine TV meteorologist

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Local Meteorologist Tom Johnston, who works at WCSH TV, the NBC station in Portland, was reported missing Monday.

According to a flier from the Old Orchard Police Department, Johnston left Old Orchard Beach early Saturday morning to attend an event at Sunday River.

The flier says the last time he had contact with his family was Saturday night.

According to Sunday River, Johnston checked out of his hotel at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the department at 934-4911.