WESTBROOK, Maine — A demolition crew cleaning an old Westbrook home found old explosives inside Thursday.

Westbrook police said the crew found the old bombs on West Pleasant Street at around 11 a.m.

They called the fire department and Portland Hazardous Devices Unit in to help.

Police said the explosives were removed, but crews will be back on the scene Friday. The public is not in danger, police said, and they do not suspect criminal activity.