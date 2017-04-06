Fire rips through Whitefield house family owned for generations

WHITEFIELD, Maine — Four generations of Fergussons have lived at 342 Jefferson Road in Whitefield, co-owner George Fergusson said. The house was consumed with flames Wednesday.

Jefferson Road (Route 126) in the area of the house was closed to through traffic as firefighters from six departments battled the fire, which was reported at about 5:30 p.m.

George Fergusson’s son, Colin Fergusson, was living in the house with his girlfriend, Sara Roy. Neither were home at the time of the fire, George Fergusson said. Two cats were able to make it outside, but a dog and a cat are believed to have perished in the fire.

George Fergusson, who lives next door, walked by the house shortly before 5 p.m. and saw no smoke or indication that anything was wrong, he said. A neighbor came by a short time later and said smoke was coming from the house.

George Fergusson immediately called 911, he said.

The house was built in the mid-1800s and had been in the Fergusson family since 1922, when George Fergusson’s grandfather bought it. George Fergusson was raised in the house.

The house was not insured at the time of the fire, George Fergusson said.

As of 8 p.m., Route 126 remained closed and firefighters continued to battle flames.

The Whitefield, Alna, Jefferson, Pittston, Somerville and Windsor fire departments were on scene, in addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.