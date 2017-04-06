Two transients arrested for trespassing at UMaine

ORONO, Maine — Two men playing table tennis at a dorm with a student were arrested last week after University of Maine police discovered one man was wanted and the other was barred from being on campus, according to Margaret Nagle, senior director of public relations and operations at UMaine.

Both men listed their address as the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, she said.

“On a routine patrol of Cumberland Hall at 3:46 a.m., March 29, University of Maine police found two men who gave their address as 263 Main St., Bangor, playing table tennis with a UMaine student in the basement of the campus residential facility,” Nagel said in an email.

Antoine Pratt, 24, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Bangor and also was charged with threatening an officer, Nagel said, without providing any details about what he reportedly did.

The Penobscot County Jail intake log states he also was charged with disorderly conduct for being loud.

Terrance Thomas, 22, was arrested for violating a criminal trespass warning issued earlier by UMaine police, Nagel said.

The jail intake log states Thomas also was charged with criminal mischief.

“The student, a resident of Cumberland Hall, was referred to the UMaine Student Conduct Office,” Nagel said.