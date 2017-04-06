Dunkin’ Donuts customers believe it’s not butter, so they sue

PORTLAND, Maine — A group of 1,400 Dunkin’ Donuts customers in Western Massachusetts could each get a handful of free buttered baked goods out of a proposed class action settlement for claims the chain allowed customers to believe it was butter, according to The New York Times.

A lawsuit from customer Jan Polanik alleges that 23 locations in Grafton, Leominster, Lowell, Millbury, Shrewsbury, Westborough and Worcester let him pay 25 cents for butter and, instead, served a substitute.

The Times reported the class action against a few groups of franchise owners also would require them to use only real butter for a year, and to put explicit notices on the menu if they later return to substitutes.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that the attorney in the case stands to receive $90,000 for representing the class. Lead plaintiff Polanik would get $500 for representing the class of customers with claims between June 2012 to June 2016.

A representative of the Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Donuts told the Globe that most of its stores offer butter substitutes and packages of real whipped butter.