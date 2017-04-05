UMaine coach Barron explains health situation

Below is a statement released by University of Maine women’s basketball head coach Richard Barron on Wednesday in regard to his health situation.

“Early this season, I started to notice some changes in my health. On Dec. 8, I had sudden sensorineural hearing loss accompanied by vestibular issues. We struggled to diagnose the underlying cause and initially I feared that my condition was terminal. Because of that uncertainty, I stepped away as head coach in early January.

Thankfully, it appears my condition is not life-threatening. However, we still have lots of questions about the long-term prognosis. I have two parallel neurological conditions: Demyelinating Peripheral Neuropathy and Vestibular Neuritis. The former leaves me with pain, numbness, weakness, etc. in my arms and legs. The latter has caused Hyperacusis, Diplacusis and Vestibular Migraines. The hyperacusis and Vestibular Migraines can be debilitating, especially outside of a controlled environment.

My doctors have told me that there is reason for long-term optimism with medications and therapies but it is also something that could stay with me for a year or longer or permanently.

With that information, I felt that it was important that the women’s basketball program have some certainty – certainty that I cannot give at this time. I recommended to Karlton Creech that we look for a way to give full authority of the program to Amy Vachon as I try these treatments.

I have great confidence in Amy and her leadership of the program. Amy has been a stalwart of the program for the past six years and has been a part of every decision. She will not only bring what she has learned from me to the position, but what she has learned through her career as a player and coach.

I want to thank everyone in the community and beyond who have reached out to show their concern for my family and me. I have appreciated all of your calls, texts, letters, cards and emails. They have meant a great deal to us. I especially want to thank Karlton and President Susan Hunter for their support and understanding. They have made a difficult situation easier.

I also want to acknowledge the hard work and promising results of the women’s basketball staff and student-athletes who all had to come together in my absence.

I remain bullish on UMaine Women’s Basketball and look forward to the future of the program.”