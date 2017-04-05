Old Town excited to defend Class B softball state championship

OLD TOWN — The prolonged stretch of winter-like weather has kept high school softball and baseball teams inside.

But Olivia Albert, who pitched Old Town High School to the Class B state championship last spring as a freshman, is taking things in stride.

“It kind of sucks that we can’t get on the field but what can we do?,” said Albert after a Monday night practice inside Old Town High School’s MacKenzie Gym.

“The gym is just as good for now,” she added.

Old Town was the only team in the North to claim a state championship last season as the Coyotes topped York 6-3 in the title game, snapping York’s 18-game winning streak in the process.

Old Town (17-3) won its second state title in five years. It also won in 2012.

Class B North will feature several first-year coaches this season as Dottie Cameron replaces Rick Roberts at Ellsworth; 1st Sgt. Rob Jenkins takes over for Meg McCrum at Hermon and Stephanie Smith is the new coach at Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft, replacing Scott Anderson.

Smith is also the field hockey coach at Foxcroft.

Old Town lost four starters off last year’s team in first baseman Kayla Hayward, shortstop Mikayla Richards, pitcher-left fielder Caitlin King and designated player Olivia King.

Olivia King is running track, while the other three have graduated.

But Albert and McKenna Smith will give the Coyotes an impressive one-two punch in the circle. Albert won all four playoff games, allowing just six runs.

Albert, Smith and Caitlin King all pitched during the regular season.

The Coyotes know there will be a target on their backs as the defending state champs, but they are ready for the challenge.

“It’s kind of cool having everyone gunning for your spot,” said senior catcher Natalie St. Louis. “We’re looking good. We’re going to be a little young but a lot of us have played for 10 to 12 years.”

“We have to leave the past behind us because it’s a new year and new competition. I think we’ll have a great team and we’re going to work hard to get to that spot again.”

Smith said they have a number of quality freshmen who appear ready to step up and fill the voids left by the departed players.

“Everybody is really coming together and having fun,” said junior Smith. “I’m super excited about the season.”

“We lost a lot of good hitters but we gained some good hitters so if we put them in the right spots and they hit like they can, they’re going to do great,” said Albert.

Albert, who was 9-1 last season, said she has spent time working on her cardio to develop more endurance.

“That’s a big part of the game. You’ve got to keep pushing through. If you don’t have good cardio, you’re going to fail midgame,” explained Albert.

Smith said she concentrated on the mental aspect of her pitching.

“I want to have confidence in all of my pitches,” said Smith, the team’s center fielder when she’s not pitching.

“We have two very solid pitchers,” said Old Town coach Jenn Plourde. “We want our team to keep getting better so we peak at the right moment during the playoffs.”

Plourde said she has six candidates for the shortstop job and a number of players in the running for the first base job.

“It will take us a while to put the pieces together but we’re OK with that,” said Plourde. “A couple of years ago, we graduated eight starters. We’ve been through this before.”

She expects St. Louis, Smith and Albert to be their offensive catalysts. Albert is an infielder when she’s not pitching.

Old Town is scheduled to open April 18 at Orono.