Acton woman, 45, indicted on murder charge for husband’s death

Kandee Weyland has been formally charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of her husband, Scott Weyland, in February.

A York County grand jury handed up a two-count indictment on Tuesday afternoon; the indictments were released by the York County District Attorney’s Office this morning.

Weyland, 45, of 2450 Milton Mills Road in Acton, was indicted on one count of intentional or knowing murder and one count of violating a protection from abuse order.

She is being held without bail at York County Jail.

Scott Weyland, 42, was killed Feb. 22 outside his mother’s home at 1097 Milton Mills Road, Acton, where he had been living since the couple broke up.

The couple’s divorce had been finalized Feb. 17. Kandee Weyland allegedly received notice of the finalization a few days later. The notice stated that Scott Weyland had received primary physical custody of their two children.

In the divorce judgment, District Court Judge Michael P. Cantara wrote that Kandee Weyland’s living arrangements were such that she was in danger of becoming homeless. The home was in foreclosure, the boiler had failed, the basement had flooded and the home, the judge wrote, was cluttered and dirty. As well, he wrote that Kandee Weyland’s physician indicated she struggled with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, recurrent depression and anxiety with panic attacks.

Kandee and Scott Weyland had previously filed protection from abuse orders against each other.

Following a brief court appearance on Feb. 24, Kandee Weyland’s mother, Linda Griffin, said she’d heard from her daughter just an hour before Scott Weyland died. She said her daughter told her she planned to confront her former husband.

An arraignment date for Kandee Weyland has not been set.

The minimum prison sentence for a murder conviction in Maine is 25 years; the maximum is life.