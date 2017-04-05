Significantly warmer weather heading toward Maine

BANGOR, Maine — The couple of inches of snow that fell overnight will soon be gone because of rain that is heading toward the area and warm temperatures that are behind it, according to meteorologist Tim Duda of the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“The big news is the significant warm up expected as we go into the weekend,” he said. “It looks like it is going to get warm, possibly the 60 degree mark.”

Before the warm weather hits, a small rainstorm will move through the area Thursday.

With the warmer weather, there is a “shift on forecasting for snow to river risings,” meteorologist Mal Walker, who also works out of the Caribou office, said Tuesday.

“We have a lot of snow pack, and it’s a good solid snow,” Walker said.

Just a day or two of 60-degree weather could release a lot of the water, potentially causing a spring flood, he said.

The spring flood potential is above normal for all of northern, central and Down East Maine.

Aroostook County has seen a lot of snow this winter, Walker said, noting that on March 30 a new snow depth record was set in Caribou with 121 straight days with at least a foot of snow on the ground.

“We’re at 121 and counting,” he said, with still about 2 feet of snow outside.

While snowmobile drivers are having a blast, locals are ready to put away their shovels.

“It’s been a long, hard winter,” Walker said. “People are ready for a change.”