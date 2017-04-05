Two rescued in Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Maine — A fire at an apartment building in Portland left several people without a home.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Princeton Village Apartments building on Brighton Avenue.

Firefighters said two people were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued through a window.

The building had eight units.

There was no word yet on how many people live there, but everyone is said to have made it out safely.

Portland Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said the building did have working smoke detectors.

“We believe it started on the first floor, from our initial investigation, so most of the damage is on the first floor of this eight-unit building,” Assistant Chief Gautreau said.

The fire was out within 25 minutes.

The Red Cross helped tenants find a place to stay overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.