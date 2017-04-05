Two rescued in Portland apartment fire

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Princeton Village Apartments building on Brighton Avenue.
WGME
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Princeton Village Apartments building on Brighton Avenue.
By CBS 13
Posted April 05, 2017, at 6:46 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A fire at an apartment building in Portland left several people without a home.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Princeton Village Apartments building on Brighton Avenue.

Firefighters said two people were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued through a window.

The building had eight units.

There was no word yet on how many people live there, but everyone is said to have made it out safely.

Portland Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said the building did have working smoke detectors.

“We believe it started on the first floor, from our initial investigation, so most of the damage is on the first floor of this eight-unit building,” Assistant Chief Gautreau said.

The fire was out within 25 minutes.

The Red Cross helped tenants find a place to stay overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. LePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothingLePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothing
  3. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  4. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  5. Man arrested, accused of walking across railroad trestle to avoid Canadian customs

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs