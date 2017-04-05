Police accuse Waldoboro pair of stealing checks, forgery

WALDOBORO, Maine — A man and woman from Waldoboro face charges of forgery and theft after allegedly stealing checks from another Waldoboro man and forging $8,480 in checks.

The Waldoboro Police Department arrested Norma Carter, 26, and Shawn Sabin, 34, on March 29, according to a release from the department.

Earlier that day, officer Larry Hesseltine had received a complaint from a Waldoboro man of the theft and forgery of the checks. The man was familiar with Carter and Sabin and told police he believed they were responsible.

One of the suspects is accused of stealing $6,320, while the other allegedly stole $2,160, according to the release.

Later the same day, the police department received a call from the First National Bank saying a man was at the bank trying to cash more checks from the account in question, according to the release. Upon arriving at the bank, Hesseltine took Sabin into custody without incident and brought him to the police station. He had two more forged checks in his possession, both written out to himself in the amounts of $1,200 and $500.

In addition to the forgery and theft charges, Sabin faces a charge of violation of a protection-from-abuse order.

Chief Bill Labombarde and Officer Chris Spear then went from the bank to an apartment on Pleasant Street, where they took Carter into custody without incident. She was also brought to the police station.

Carter and Sabin were arrested and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Both were cooperative “throughout the entire process,” according to the release.