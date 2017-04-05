Driver who allegedly hit, killed boy in crosswalk says she’s not at fault

LEWISTON, Maine — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed in a crosswalk in Lewiston blames the driver for her son’s death.

The driver, Laurie Young, won’t be charged criminally and instead faces a civil violation in connection to the boy’s death.

The 54-year-old Paris woman is charged with a civil motor vehicle violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a walkway resulting in death.

Young told the judge she understood the charge against her but denies the allegations.

Jayden Cho-Sargent was killed in November after he was hit by a car crossing Main Street on his way to school.

For the first time, the 13-year-old’s mother is speaking out about the incident.

Kellie Foley, Jayden’s mom, said a civil charge isn’t enough for the death of her son and is upset the woman behind the wheel claims she’s not at fault.

“If she’s not guilty, Jayden would still be here. Obviously she’s guilty because I’m holding his picture. I’m wearing his ashes. How is that not guilty?” Foley said. “I shouldn’t have to be here. My son should be alive. I should know that he’s in school, safe.”

Young will be back in court for a trial management conference on June 20 with a trial tentatively set for June 28.

Jayden’s family says they will be there and at every court date on behalf of Jayden.