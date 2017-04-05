Ellsworth restaurant under renovation damaged by overnight fire

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A driver who passed by the former Betty’s Hilltop House on High Street late Tuesday noticed flames and called for help, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Saunders said Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, it was probably 50 percent engulfed, and it spread from there,” the deputy chief said. “It had a real good start on us.”

The fire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Firefighters from Ellsworth were joined by others from Trenton, Lamoine and Hancock, who worked through the night to extinguish the blaze, he said. At one point, an excavator was used to get to the fire in the roof, Saunders said. No injuries were reported.

Betty’s Hilltop House opened for business in March of 2015 and closed in July 2016 after the building was sold. The owners of China Hill Restaurant were in the process of renovating the building, the deputy fire chief said.

“The cause is under investigation, and the fire marshal is on scene,” Saunders said. “Some folks [from the fire department] are still on scene putting out hot spots.”

High Street was closed during the overnight hours but has since reopened.

“It was a real valiant effort by the guys to get this out with all the wind, rain, sleet and snow we had to deal with last night,” Saunder said.