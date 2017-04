RAYMOND, Maine — A dog was rescued after firefighters said he went through the ice on Sebago Lake Wednesday morning.

The Raymond fire chief said people saw the dog, named Theo, go out on the ice and fall in along Jordan Bay around 10 a.m.

Officials took a boat out and saved the labrador mix, who is less than a year old.

They also tracked down the owner, who is apparently in Europe.

A person caring for the dog said Theo got out Sunday.

First responders said the dog was five miles from home.