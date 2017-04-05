Smithsonian’s ‘Exploring Human Origins’ exhibit opens in Bangor

BANGOR, MAINE -- 04/05/2017 -- The Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibition titled &quotExploring Human Origins: What Does it Mean to Be Human?" will be on display at the Bangor Public Library until April 28.
Gabor Degre | BDN
BANGOR, MAINE -- 04/05/2017 -- The Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibition titled "Exploring Human Origins: What Does it Mean to Be Human?" will be on display at the Bangor Public Library until April 28.
Visitors view a Smithsonian exhibit at the Bangor Public Library titled, &quotExploring Human Origins: What Does it Mean to Be Human?"
Gabor Degre | BDN
Visitors view a Smithsonian exhibit at the Bangor Public Library titled, "Exploring Human Origins: What Does it Mean to Be Human?"
Posted April 05, 2017, at 4:55 p.m.

BANGOR— What does it mean to be human? That’s the question a national traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution that just opened at the Bangor Public Library seeks to answer.

“Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?” explores human evolution research through hands-on displays, videos, interactive kiosks and more. It’s installed throughout the library, showing the evolutionary journey of humans. It opened on April 4 and will be on display through April 27.

“Based on the Smithsonian’s ‘What Does It Mean to Be Human?’ permanent exhibition hall at the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), ‘Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?’ seeks to shed light on what we know about human origins and how we know it,” according to a press release.

Bangor Public Library is located at 145 Harlow St, Bangor. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, Mon-Thurs 10am- 8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun-Closed. For information and a schedule of events go to www.bangorpubliclibary.org or contact (207) 947-8336, info@bangorpubliclibrary.org

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  3. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  4. LePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothingLePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothing
  5. Demolition underway at former Circuit City in BangorDemolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs