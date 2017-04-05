Smithsonian’s ‘Exploring Human Origins’ exhibit opens in Bangor

BANGOR— What does it mean to be human? That’s the question a national traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution that just opened at the Bangor Public Library seeks to answer.

“Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?” explores human evolution research through hands-on displays, videos, interactive kiosks and more. It’s installed throughout the library, showing the evolutionary journey of humans. It opened on April 4 and will be on display through April 27.

“Based on the Smithsonian’s ‘What Does It Mean to Be Human?’ permanent exhibition hall at the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), ‘Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?’ seeks to shed light on what we know about human origins and how we know it,” according to a press release.

Bangor Public Library is located at 145 Harlow St, Bangor. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, Mon-Thurs 10am- 8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun-Closed. For information and a schedule of events go to www.bangorpubliclibary.org or contact (207) 947-8336, info@bangorpubliclibrary.org