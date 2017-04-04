Sports briefs for April 5, 2017

Bath swimmers excel at YMCA national championships

The Bath area YMCA was well represented on Tuesday at the YMCA National Short Course championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The competition runs through Friday.

The Bath swimmers placed first in Tuesday’s 200-meter freestyle relay final, as the quartet of Ann Tolan, Ella Martin, Olivia Harper and Caitlin Tycz clocked in at 1 minute, 33.29 seconds.

Tycz would later go on to win the 100-meter butterfly in 52.76 seconds.

In the 400 free relay, Bath wound up placing 10th, with the team of Harper, Haily Harper, Tolan and Tycz posting a 3:47.38.

Action is scheduled to resume on Wednesday with morning prelims and evening finals.

Amazon to live stream 10 Thursday night NFL games

Amazon.com Inc will stream 10 Thursday night games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Amazon has bought the rights to stream the games for about $50 million and will offer it for free viewing to its Prime subscribers, technology news site recode reported earlier on Tuesday.

Amazon did not say how much it paid for the rights.

Last year Twitter Inc bought the rights to live stream 10 NFL Thursday night games for a much smaller fee of $10 million. Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal comes as sports fans are increasingly relying on the internet to watch video at the expense of traditional cable and satellite connections.

Former Dodgers star in critical condition

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Pedro Guerrero is in critical condition at a New York hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Monday night, a surgeon told USA Today.

Guerrero was in a coma Monday night and underwent a procedure in which a tube was placed through a hole in the skull to drain fluid from the brain, according to Rafael Ortiz, the lead surgeon who specializes in major brain issues at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Guerrero, 60, is breathing with the support of a ventilator and is heavily medicated.

“It could go either way,” Ortiz said. “He’s still recovering and could go on to live a meaningful life, but it’s too early to tell.”

Guerrero was a four-time All-Star for the Dodgers from 1978 to 1988, and he made one All-Star team while with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Warriors’ Durant may return Saturday

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant may return for Saturday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans provided he doesn’t experience any setbacks after missing at least 17 games with a left knee injury.

Durant, in his first season with the Warriors, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise in his left knee after sustaining the injury on Feb. 28 against his hometown Wizards in Washington.

The Warriors reportedly targeted Saturday’s game as Durant’s return date, and he is expected to play in the team’s final three regular-season games per ESPN. Durant will start upon his return, but will be on a minutes restriction.

The 28-year-old former NBA MVP is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in year one of a two-year deal worth $54.3 million with Golden State.

Kentucky G Monk off to NBA

Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk announced Tuesday he is entering the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent.

Monk, 19, led the Wildcats in scoring with 19.8 points per game on 45 percent shooting in 38 games this season and helped guide Kentucky to the Elite Eight.

“After taking some time with my family and reflecting on this season, I have decided to enter my name into the 2017 NBA draft,” Monk said via ESPN.com. “As a little kid, these are words that I could only dream of saying. For that, I am very grateful and thank God. I would like to thank (Kentucky coach John Calipari) for helping me evolve my game and become a more complete basketball player.”

Monk is ranked as the eighth-best overall prospect in this year’s draft class by NBADraft.net.