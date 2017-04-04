House sustains LePage veto of bill aimed at helping vets overcome Real ID hurdle

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill designed to help veterans access federal facilities that are barring them based on Maine’s non-compliance with federal Real ID rules died Tuesday morning in the House of Representatives.

LD 213 originally passed through the House on a vote of 110-8 but was vetoed by Gov. Paul LePage last week. The House sustained the veto Tuesday morning on a vote of 89-54.

The bill sought to have the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management pay the fee for veterans’ passport cards so they could receive treatment at federal military installations in New Hampshire, where hundreds of Maine veterans go for medical care. The bill had a price tag of $15,000 in the current fiscal year.

LePage vetoed the bill because he disagrees with dealing with Maine’s Real ID problem piecemeal. In his veto letter, LePage urged the Legislature to enact LD 306, a broader bill that would put Maine on the path to Real ID compliance.

Assistant House Majority Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, who sponsored LD 213, cast it as a way for lawmakers to demonstrate bipartisan support for Maine’s veterans Tuesday in debate on the floor but others questioned whether it would solve the problem for Maine veterans.

LD 306 has been referred to the Legislature’s Transportation Committee which recommended its passage in a 12-1 vote. It next heads to the Senate for floor debate and votes.

