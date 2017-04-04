Spring storms bringing more snow today, tonight

BANGOR, Maine — A pair of spring storms are expected to dump a mix of rain and snow around the state Tuesday with accumulations of up to half a foot in higher elevations in western Maine.

Bangor will get hit once in the afternoon and again late in the evening, and both storms are expected to bring a mix with the possibility of more snow later, according to meteorologist Mal Walker of the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“The precipitation will be in the [Bangor] area this afternoon but that will move out and the bigger risk for [snow] is later tonight,” Walker said, adding less than 2 inches is expected.

The first storm hit southern parts of the state shortly after the sun rose on Tuesday, meteorologist Andy Pohl, of the National Weather Service in Gray said.

“Right now, we’re getting quite a bit of snow,” the meteorologist said, adding the two storms will seem like one for folks in southern Maine. “It’s going to into the evening hours and end at midnight.”

A mix of rain and snow is expected along coastal areas, but it changes to snow further inland.

“We’re not looking for anything along the inner coastal area, but we expect 3 to 5 inches over the capitol district,” Pohl said.

Waterville, Rumford, Rangeley and Jackman also could see anywhere between 4 and 6 inches, and 4 inches is predicted in Greenville, Walker said.

“It’s going to be very elevation dependent,” Pohl said of the snow.

Portland is only expected to see an inch or two, with no accumulation, he said.

Winter weather advisories are posted for Piscataquis County, and weather warnings are in effect for the western mountains.

Sunshine and warmer weather is just around the corner, he said.

“When you get by this, and some rain on Friday and Saturday, a long span of springlike weather is expected here Sunday into Tuesday,” Walker said.