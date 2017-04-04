Acton fire leaves family of murder victim without home

ACTON, Maine — Rubble is pretty much all that’s left after a barn burned to the ground and spread to an apartment building in the town of Acton on Sunday afternoon, leaving 11 people without a home.

Among the children living there were the 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter of a man who was stabbed to death in Acton six weeks ago.

Scott Weyland, 42, and his estranged wife, Kandee, 46, were in the middle of a divorce when she allegedly mortally wounded him in his front yard, according to Maine State Police.

Kandee Weyland also is accused of violating a protection order when she went to the home of Scott Weyland.

He suffered fatal injuries at his home at 1097 Milton Mills Road in the early afternoon of Feb. 22, and he was taken to the Southern Maine Health Care, Sanford Campus, formerly known as Goodall Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said at the time.

Kandee Weyland is charged with murder.

The two children are now in the temporary custody of their older half-brother, Zach Hodsdon.

“I asked them and they said ‘Yeah, we can go to school,'” Hodsdon said. “They’ve been doing good. They have some great counselors they talk with. And they’re doing real good for what they’ve been through. It’s been a lot in the last month and a half.”

Hodsdon said the children were worried about losing some keepsakes of their mom and dad, but firefighters got the fire out just in time.

Firefighters said the fire started in a two-story barn, which is a total loss after the fire. When firefighters got there, the fire had already spread to a two-story farmhouse, where 11 people were living in three separate apartments.

Investigators said children playing with matches started the fire.

“Separate kid playing around with matches, which you always hear about but never think it’s going to happen,” Hodsdon said.

Donations for the five families are being taken at the Acton town hall and on a GoFundMe page.

“The town’s been huge on helping us,” Hodsdon said. “There’s just a lot of great people pulling together right now.”