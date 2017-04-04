Portland developer plans commercial project on Damariscotta’s Main Street

During the same meeting in which it approved an application for two retail stores at the corner of Main Street and Biscay Road, the Damariscotta Planning Board also heard a proposal for another retail development along Main Street.

Daniel Catlin, CEO of Commercial Properties Inc. of Portland, and Andrew Sturgeon, the director of Maine operations for Hoyle, Tanner & Associates Inc., appeared before the board Monday, April 3 to present a sketch plan for the property at 435 Main St., between the Lincoln County Rifle Club and Hannaford Supermarket and across the street from Dunkin’ Donuts and The Penalty Box.

The current plan for the 11-acre property calls for the construction of three buildings: a 5,625-square-foot retail/restaurant building, a 3,400-square-foot bank with a drive thru, and a 22,000-square-foot building for two retail stores, according to the plan.

The 22,000 square feet of retail space could also be split into two separate buildings.

The property would have 182 parking spaces, meeting the requirements of the site plan review ordinance.

Catlin, who spearheaded the development of several lots at Topsham Fair Mall, continues to own the properties he has developed after construction.

“I’m a landlord, so we manage and remain very actively involved in our properties,” Catlin said.

Catlin said he has spoken to abutters of the property.

The road to the Lincoln County Rifle Club runs through the site of the proposed development. Catlin said he has already discussed a possible relocation of the road with the club, which seemed “receptive” to the project.

The developers are also considering the construction of a road linking Damariscotta Hardware, which abuts the property, to the proposed complex. In previous conversations, Damariscotta Hardware owner Rob Gardiner expressed an interest in the idea, Catlin said.

“We think it’s a great idea because we would share the customers,” Catlin said.

The road could potentially link all the way to Hannaford if all parties were willing, Catlin said.

Catlin and Sturgeon said they would be willing to either build a sidewalk along the boundary of the property or place funds in an escrow account for the future construction of a sidewalk, based on the wishes of the town.

The developers are in the process of obtaining permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Department of Transportation.

Due to the interest the development could generate, planning board member Stephen Cole suggested that the board hold a public hearing about the project.