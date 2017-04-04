Burnham residents waiting for answers in death of 72-year-old

BURNHAM, Maine — As state police continue to investigate the death of a 72-year-old woman here early Sunday, local residents are trying to piece together what happened.

Joyce Wood, 72, called 911 before dawn on Sunday morning, after an intruder entered her home on South Horseback Road, and died a short time later, according to state police

“In a town like this, it’s, ‘Wow. Are you serious? How can this really be happening?'” said George Robison, a resident and selectman.

“I’ve talked to several people and the stories vary widely,” Robison said.

Investigators released no new details in the case on Tuesday.

Family friend Dion Rossignol, who works at a market up the street, told WGME-TV CBS 13 that she and her boyfriend, who is Wood’s nephew, got to the home before police.

Rossignol said Wood was on the porch in a nightgown, so they put her in a car in the driveway. She said Wood was shaken up, saying an intruder had climbed into bed with her and wouldn’t let her turn on the light.

As she was recounting the incident, Rossignol said Wood tilted her head back and closed her eyes. She said Wood couldn’t be revived.

“Our focal point is for investigators to determine exactly what went on inside that home Sunday morning,” state police spokesperson Steve McCausland said Sunday.

McCausland said then that the woman found inside the home is cooperating and hasn’t been charged with a crime.

“We’re analyzing evidence that’s been taken from inside the home and there’s a lot more work to do on that case before we come to any conclusions,” said McCausland.

Conclusions or not, it’s got the attention of the town.

“The older women are scared, but it don’t bother me none,” said Bubba Grignon, a local resident.

“It’s kind of sad to say, in this society you have to watch your back and thankfully there’s enough people here willing to watch each other’s back and protect each other,” said Robison.

McCausland said an autopsy has been performed on Wood, but at this point police are not releasing the results.