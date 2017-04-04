Man arrested, accused of walking across railroad trestle to avoid Canadian customs

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted April 04, 2017, at 1 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — An Ohio man who allegedly spent the last eight months travelling in Canada was arrested Sunday after officials said he bypassed the Calais border crossing station and walked across a railroad trestle into Maine.

Rocky Resides, 27, of Xenia, Ohio, made his first court appearance Monday in U.S. District Court on one count of failure to present at a border crossing.

He agreed to be held without bail pending the outcome of his case, according to information in the court’s electronic case filing system.

Resides, an American citizen, was found Sunday by a U.S. Border Patrol agent walking along U.S. Route 1 away from the border in Calais, according the complaint. The Ohio man allegedly told the agent that he entered Canada illegally on July 16 and had been travelling around the country since then.

When asked why he walked across the railroad trestle instead of going through the border crossing station, Resides said he did not want to deal with Canadian customs, the complaint said.

If convicted, Resides faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Resides is scheduled to plead guilty to the charge and be sentenced Tuesday afternoon, according to information posted on the court’s electronic case filing system.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  2. Tent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accidentTent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accident
  3. Another spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snowAnother spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snow
  4. Maine wardens investigating fatal shooting of dog by coyote hunter
  5. Coordinated arson attacks cause $750,000 in damage to Maine trucking company trucks