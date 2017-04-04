Penobscot County signs contract to buy former YMCA for $825,000

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot County has signed a contract to pay $825,000 for the former YMCA rather than take the building by eminent domain to ease jail overcrowding.

Purchase of the property will displace CityReach Church and Young’s MMA, a martial arts studio, that both lease space in the Hammond Street building, located across Court Street from the Penobscot County Jail.

Efforts to reach the Rev. Bobby Bledsoe, pastor of CityReach, and the church’s attorney were unsuccessful last week and Monday.

County officials are scheduled to close on the sale on April 18.

A hearing on March 21 to determine if the county would take the property by eminent domain drew about 50 people, many of them church members opposed to the proposed action. Commissioners took the matter under advisement but the sale negates the need for a vote.

“We are vehemently opposed to the building which we occupy to be taken by eminent domain,” the Bledsoe told the commissioners. “We love Bangor and we want to see, obviously, the county and the sheriff be successful in everything they do, but there are many other buildings in this city.”

CityReach offers a nine-month faith-based addiction recovery program that also teaches life and job skills, according to Bledsoe.

“You aren’t just trying to take the building, you’re taking the livelihood and the hope and the help that many people are receiving in our ministry right across the street,” the pastor said at the hearing last month.

CityReach had hoped to buy the building as a permanent home for its three-year-old urban ministry. Bledsoe had hoped to move participants in the recovery program, now living in rented homes, onto the top floor of the former YMCA after renovations had been completed if the church had been successful in acquiring the building.

The building is owned by the estate of William Buxton, who bought the property in 2013 with plans to open a denturist school. He later abandoned those plans and died in 2016.

The original mortgage on the property was for $1.3 million, but it has not been determined how much is still owed to TD Bank. A local construction company also has a large lien on the property.

Bledsoe said last month that he had an understanding with Buxton that the church would buy the building. He also said that CityReach offered $800,000 for the property last year. In 2015, Bledsoe said the church was working to raise more than $1 million to buy the church. The church’s lease on the space does not expire until April 30, 2018.

