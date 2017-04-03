Another spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snow

BELFAST, Maine — On the heels of an April Fools’ Day storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow on parts of southern Maine, some Mainers are in for more Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of western and southern Maine from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

The watch stretches from north of Jackman, south to Skowhegan, before ending just northwest of Portland. Towns in that area could see between 5 and 8 inches of snow, with possible higher totals in the and around mountains.

The weather service says drivers should expect the snow to be heavy and wet, making for slippery roads and potential for power outages in areas where it falls heavily.

Most of the rest of the state should see minor if any accumulation, according to the weather service. In many areas, the snow is expected to mix with rain or sleet.

A hazardous weather outlook also is in place throughout the state, for the coming week. Another weather system rolling through the state Thursday could bring more precipitation, but, as of Monday, the weather service said it would most likely be in the form of rain.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.