Eleven people displaced after Acton fire destroys barn

ACTON, Maine — A fire displaced 11 people and destroyed a two-story barn in Acton on Sunday afternoon.

York County Sheriff William King said the fire started at 12:42 p.m. Sunday at 1242 Foxes Ridge Road.

Firefighters found the two-story barn fully engulfed when they arrived, and the fire had spread to a two-story farmhouse that was attached to the barn.

The barn was a total loss, and the house was deemed uninhabitable.

The house contained three apartments, displacing a total of 11 people.

They are now being helped by the town of Acton and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Firefighters from Acton, Shapleigh, Newfield, Sanford, Lebanon, Wells, North Berwick, Milton, New Hampshire, Wakefield and Rochester, New Hampshire assisted at the scene.