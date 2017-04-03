Police investigating apparent overdose in Portland jail

PORTLAND, Maine — A local woman is suspected of using a controlled substance after having what looked like a seizure on Sunday night, investigators said Monday.

Danyielle Banks, 43, of Biddeford, was sitting at a table in the pod dayroom of a housing unit at the Cumberland County Jail when she suffered what officials described as seizure-like symptoms. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they suspect she had used a controlled substance.

Banks was treated with Narcan, an opiate antidote, and taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center. Banks was released a few hours later, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is continuing.