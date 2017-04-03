Police investigating apparent overdose in Portland jail

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 03, 2017, at 7:10 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A local woman is suspected of using a controlled substance after having what looked like a seizure on Sunday night, investigators said Monday.

Danyielle Banks, 43, of Biddeford, was sitting at a table in the pod dayroom of a housing unit at the Cumberland County Jail when she suffered what officials described as seizure-like symptoms. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they suspect she had used a controlled substance.

Banks was treated with Narcan, an opiate antidote, and taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center. Banks was released a few hours later, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is continuing.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  2. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. Tent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accidentTent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accident
  5. Another spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snowAnother spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snow

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs