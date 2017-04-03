State police seek suspect in failed break-in, armed robbery

OAKLAND, Maine — State police are looking for a man suspected of trying to rob a person in Oakland and break into a store in Sidney early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Annie’s Market on Middle Road in Sidney after employees found the door had been smashed in and a bullet shot through the door, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The person wasn’t able to get inside, but did cause “a couple thousand dollars’ worth” of property damage, McCausland added.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect parking his car behind a trash bin around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was wearing a dark trench coat, jeans and a skull face mask, according McCausland.

Police say the man appeared to be driving a small blue sedan, either a Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra or Nissan Altima.

After failing to get into the store, the man drove away on Dinsmore road.

An hour later, a Waterville resident was fixing a tire in the parking lot of Mac’s Citgo in Oakland when a man approached pointing a gun and demanding money.

“The gunman left empty handed driving toward Sidney and no one was injured,” McCausland said.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents and ask anyone with information to call state police at 624-7076 and ask for Cpl. Diane Vance.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.