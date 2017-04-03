Greene man accused of choking two cats to death

GREENE, Maine – A man from Greene has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly choked two cats to death.

According to the Sun Journal, a neighbor dropped the cats off at Michael Herrmann’s house. Police said Herrmann, 47, then took the animals to a snowmobile trail to euthanize them.

They said he left the bodies in their carriers in the woods.

According to an affidavit, Herrmann stated that with his knowledge of martial arts, he knew how to choke things out.

Herrmann also told authorities that he didn’t have time to take the cats to a shelter, where he felt they would be killed anyway.

Herrmann is out on bail.