Maine wardens investigating fatal shooting of dog by coyote hunter

MONTICELLO, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is investigating the fatal shooting of a dog by a coyote hunter last week.

Warden Josh Beal said he could release few details about the incident, as the shooting remains under investigation and no one has been charged.

Beal did say that a yellow lab was shot during the last week of March by a coyote hunter. There is no closed season for hunting coyote in Maine.

Investigators know who the shooter is, but his name and the circumstances behind the shooting, including whether it occurred on public or private land, are not being released.