UMaine baseball salvages series finale, snaps 9-game skid

ORONO, Maine — Tyler Schwanz stroked a two run single as the University of Maine capitalized on wildness by UMass Lowell pitching en route to a seven-run second inning while earning an 8-5 America East baseball victory on Sunday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond.

River Hawks pitchers issued three walks and three hit batsmen in the pivotal inning to help interim coach Nick Derba’s ballclub snap a nine-game losing streak.

Caleb Kerbs also hit a two-run single in the second inning for UMaine (7-15 overall, 1-2 AE), which salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Kerbs and Schwanz each posted two hits for the Black Bears, while Chris Bec added a single and worked three bases on balls. Hernen Sardinas singled and walked twice.

Freshman right-hander Cody Laweryson of Bingham (1-1) picked up his first collegiate victory in relief. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four.

Starter Nick Silva surrendered three runs in 3 2/3 innings before giving way to Laweryson, while John Arel made his season debut and allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings. Connor Johnson notched the save, working the final 1 2/3 innings.

Oscar Marchena hit his first career home run for UMass Lowell (12-11, 3-2 AE).

Softball

Husson 9-7, UMPI 0-0

At Bangor on Sunday, Jen Jones and Courtney McIntyre pitched back-to-back shutouts as the Eagles swept a doubleheader from the Owls.

In the opener, Jones scattered six hits and struck out 11 along the way. Kyle Kennedy led the way for Husson (11-6) with a double, a single and three RBIs, Tamara Aunchman rapped two doubles and a single with two RBIs and Casey Heath singled twice.

Sara Packard, Delanie Strout and Nicole Marucci singled for the University of Maine-Presque Isle (5-6).

In Game 2, McIntyre fired a two-hitter and struck out three in the win. Briana Brochu and Morgan Coleman paced the offense with three singles and an RBI each, while Nicole Andrade posted a double, a single and knocked in two runs.

Brianna Bires hit a triple and a single with an RBI.

Jackie Peers and Brianna Losee each singled for UMPI.