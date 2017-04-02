Child killed, 12 people injured by carbon monoxide in Michigan motel

By Reuters
Posted April 02, 2017, at 12:50 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was killed and 12 people were taken to hospitals for treatment due to a carbon monoxide leak in a Michigan motel Saturday, police and hospital officials said.

Six of those taken to hospitals for treatment were children between the ages of 12 and 14 years old, police said.

Emergency officials received reports that six children were unresponsive in the pool area of the motel in the southwest town of Niles. A seventh child who had just been in the pool area was found nearby, police said.

“A check of carbon monoxide levels by the fire department identified elevated levels in the pool area and even higher levels in the pool maintenance room,” the Niles Police Department said in a statement.

The motel was closed for business after being evacuated, the statement added.

 

