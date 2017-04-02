New Bath Iron Works destroyer christened after heroic naval aviator

BATH, Maine — A former Naval aviator was honored at Bath Iron Works on Saturday during the christening of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer bearing his name.

During a search-and-destroy mission in Korea’s Chosin Reservoir 70 years ago, Thomas Hudner Jr., 92 — the last surviving Korean War Medal of Honor recipient — landed his plane on a mountainside in an attempt to rescue an injured fellow pilot, Jesse L. Brown, the first African-American pilot in the Navy.

Hudner and Brown were flying what was supposed to be a three-hour search-and-destroy mission in the Chosin Reservoir that day when they were outnumbered about 10-to-1.

Initially Hudner and his squadron mates thought the pilot had been killed. Then they noticed Brown waving, but his right leg was pinned by the cockpit and the plane was smoking, so they sent a mayday signal.

Hudner crash-landed plane within 100 yards of Brown’s, and tried, in vain, to free the trapped pilot. But they couldn’t put out the fire or free Brown’s leg, and the weather was worsening.

For his efforts to save Brown, Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman on April 13, 1951.

Hudner was honored Saturday at the christening of the U.S. Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer — the future USS Thomas Hudner — at Bath Iron Works.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin all spoke at the christening.

Georgea F. Hudner, wife of the Thomas Hudner, along Barbara Joan Miller, wife of Vice Admiral Michael Miller, were the ship’s sponsors and officially christened the ship by breaking bottles of sparkling wine against its bow.

The keel for Thomas Hudner was laid on Nov. 16, 2015.

Nine protesters ranging in age from 37 to 92 were arrested Saturday morning at the christening of the future USS Thomas Hudner at Bath Iron Works, according to local police.

Jason Rawn, 43, of Lincolnville; Mark Roman, no age given, of Solon; Bruce Gagnon, 64, of Bath; Russell Wray, 61, of Hancock; Natalyn Mayers, 71, of Whitefield; Robert Dale, 92, of Brunswick; Michael Tork, 69, of Falmouth, Massachusetts; Jessica Stewart, 37, of Bass Harbor; and Lisa Savage, 60, of Solon were charged with criminal trespassing, a Class E crime, after they attempted to attend the event at 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by Bath police.

If convicted, each faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

BDN writers Beth Brogan and Judy Harrison contributed to this report.