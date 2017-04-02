Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Eastbrook

By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted April 02, 2017, at 10:43 a.m.

EASTBROOK, Maine — A Sullivan man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries following a single-car crash in Eastbrook Friday night, which police believed was caused by speeding and alcohol.

At 10:20 p.m., a 2008 Ford Focus while traveling south on Route 200 in Eastbrook when it drove off the road at a sharp right-hand corner, striking an embankment, and then a utility pole before rolling over and landing on its roof in the roadway, the Maine State Police said in a news release.

Kirk Chandler, 24, of Sullivan was found dead at the scene. Chase Debeck, 25, of Eastbrook was transported by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, and Maryah Sprague, 19, of Winter Harbor was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, both with serious injuries, according to the release.

Police do not believe any of the three passengers in the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and at least two of them were ejected, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation. The state police is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 973-3700.

