Trooper assists with crash, helps bring Lombardi trophy to Bangor

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A state trooper in Fairfield who responded to a crash found out there was some “interesting” cargo in tow, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police.

Trooper Tyler Maloon said while driving the couple involved in the crash, in which they struck a deer, he discovered they were bringing a trophy to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

When he asked more questions, Maloon said he found out that the Lombardi trophy was in his cruiser. Maloon posed with the trophy for a picture and made sure it got where it needed to be.