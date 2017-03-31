UMFK’s Ashby selected for Clipper Athletic Hall of Fame

Bill Ashby has spent the last 11 years working and coaching at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Yet his efforts as a student-athlete and coach at the University of Maine-Machias have not been forgotten.

It has been announced that Ashby will be inducted into the Clipper Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ashby, who earned a degree in history from UMM, began his coaching career with the Clippers in 1984 as their men’s soccer coach. He led the program to a 13-30-1 record in four seasons.

Last fall, Ashby registered his 400th career coaching victory when he guided UMFK to a win over UMM.

After his stint at UMM, Ashby moved on to Husson College in Bangor, where he won his first Coach of the Year award en route to a 22-31-2 mark in three seasons. He went to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine in 1992 and coached the Mariners to a 64-44-6 record in six seasons.

Ashby went on to coach at the University of Mary (58-24-3 from 1998-2001), Brescia University (50-29-6 from 2002-2005) and most recently at UMFK, where he is 206-15-6 in 11 seasons.

He has been named a coach of the year on 18 occasions in 31 years of coaching and has won two USCAA National Championships, including the 2016 season where he led the Bengals to a perfect 23-0 record.

His overall coaching record currently stands at 413-173-24.

Gardiner wrestler honored

GORHAM — Dan Del Gallo of the University of Southern Maine has been honored as the Pilgrim Wrestling League Wrestler of the Year.

Former USM standout Mike Morin was named the league’s coach of the year.

The senior from Gardiner, who previously was named the New England Wrestling Association Wrestler of the Year, finished his career at Southern Maine as NCAA Division III National Champion at 149 pounds. He was a Pilgrim Wrestling League first-team all-star.

Del Gallo ends his four seasons with Southern Maine wrestling as its most highly decorated student-athlete and all-time leader in wins with a record of 137-19. Completing his senior season with a near-perfect record of 45-1, Del Gallo is a three-time NCAA national qualifier, three-time NCAA Northeast All-Region place winner, and the third Southern Maine wrestler to earn All-America honors.

He is a four-time NWCA Scholar All-American and a two-time recipient of the NCAA’s Elite 90 Academic Award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest grade point average at his or her national championship event. Del Gallo holds a 3.947 grade point average while pursuing a dual major in Philosophy and Sociology.