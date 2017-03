BANGOR, Maine — Over the course of four years, Mainer Jade Socoby has used powerlifting to lose more than 130 pounds. “I was over 320 pounds,” she said. “I want to help women lose weight, I want to help women know it’s OK to be strong. You’re not going to look like the Hulk if you touch a weight. It’s just going to accentuate the frame you have, the curves you have. Every woman should at least try it.”