It’s no joke: April Fools’ storm expected to roll into Maine tonight

BELFAST, Maine — If you’ve already put away your snow blower and shovels, you’ll want to rethink that decision.

A spring snowstorm is expected to hit Maine overnight Friday, hitting southern Maine hardest. The National Weather Service upgraded winter storm watches to winter storm warnings across the southern part of the state on Friday morning. That warning stretches from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Initially, the snow will have a hard time sticking to roadways,” according to the NWS forecast. “The precipitation will likely increase in intensity tonight, making for very slick driving conditions. In addition, the snow will likely be heavy and wet so some power outages can be

expected.”

That storm could switch to rain on Saturday, but not before dumping 5 to 8 inches of snow in southern Maine. Central, northern and coastal parts of the state should see less accumulation.

A portion of western Maine and central Maine as far north as Skowhegan is under a winter weather advisory, and could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, possibly mixing with rain.

Much of the state is under a hazardous weather outlook for next week. The weather service reports that parts of the state could see some form of wintry precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday’s storm could bring snow, rain or sleet.

