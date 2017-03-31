Jared Kushner’s to-do list keeps getting longer

Every day, it seems, Jared Kushner’s portfolio of responsibilities expands a little. First, it was merely to restore peace to the Middle East. (“If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East,” President Donald Trump told him, “nobody can.”) Then he started acting like a special envoy to Mexico and China. Now he must also run government like a business?

Maybe it’s not that Kushner is exceptionally competent. Maybe the goddess Hera just hates him.

His tasks:

— Solve the following riddle: The leaks are real, but the news is fake. Learn the answer and then tell it to Sean Spicer before the sun sets or Sean Spicer will be trapped in his present form and position for all eternity.

— Find the one pure-hearted retailer whom Ivanka Trump’s shoes will still fit.

— Drain the Undrainable Swamp using no tools other than current or former Goldman Sachs employees.

— Lull Stephen Bannon into a deep sleep, waiting for all six of his eyes to close, then steal the golden key he hides in his hollow tooth. With the key, journey east of the sun, west of the moon, beyond the sea and past the house of the North Wind until you find a silver castle hanging in the air. In the castle is a golden casket guarded by a dragon with scales of ivory and bronze. Unlock the casket with the key, and put Trump’s tax returns inside. Destroy the key in the fires of Mount Doom.

— Spin Trumpcare into gold.

— Bring Trump a base as white as milk, an electoral map as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a trademark as pure as gold before the sun sets on the 100th day so that he may retain his uncanny youth, health and genes.

— Find the Blue Fairy. She can make the inauguration crowds real.

— Find a basis for Trump’s allegations of wiretapping and 3 million fraudulent voters, and pick up all the spilled lentils from the hearth before the cock crows three times.

— Bring Trump a ship that can fly on both land and sea (but not from Boeing).

— Build an un-climbable wall using no money at all.

— Wrestle a lion to death. This is a fun bonding activity for REAL Trump sons, never mind.

— Bring back the three-headed hound of hell and find it a good Cabinet position.

— Find 23 more approval points and bring them to Trump before the clock strikes midnight.

— When is a Muslim ban not a Muslim ban? Resolve this paradox and whisper it into Trump’s ear before Bannon awakens from his nap.

— Journey to the Land Beyond the Sea and find an investor willing to put millions into your New York property.

— Bring peace to the Middle East, fix the opioid epidemic, head a task force to run government like a business, translate Rex Tillerson’s remarks into a volume detectable by the human ear and serve as Trump’s “lead adviser on relations with China, Mexico, Canada and the Middle East.”

Have we considered the possibility that Trump is a fairy-tale villain who set all of Ivanka Trump’s suitors a series of impossible tasks? Even though she and Kushner have been married for years now, Trump still is not satisfied that he is worthy, and now he must scale the glass castle Trump Tower lest he be transformed into an endangered mammal for the rest of his mortal days and hunted from a helicopter. It makes more sense than any other explanation I can think of.

Alexandra Petri is a Washington Post columnist.