Red Sox LHP Pomeranz placed on 10-day DL

Boston Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm flexor strain, the team announced Thursday.

Pomeranz’s absence could result in Boston beginning the season with two of its left-handed starters on the disabled list. Veteran David Price is also dealing with pain in his left elbow.

Pomeranz allowed three earned runs on five hits in four innings in Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old Pomeranz earned his first career All-Star Game selection in 2016 before being traded by the San Diego Padres to the Red Sox on July 14. Between the two clubs, he was 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 170 2/3 innings.

Pomeranz dealt with elbow pain at the end of the 2016 season and received a stem cell injection after Boston was eliminated by the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

Pomeranz owns a 25-36 mark with a 3.80 ERA in 138 major league games (79 starts) with the Colorado Rockies (2011-13), Oakland Athletics (2014-15), Padres and Red Sox.