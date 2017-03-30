North Carolina lawmakers reach a deal to repeal transgender bathroom bill

Lawmakers in North Carolina announced late Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to repeal a costly and highly criticized law that restricts which public restrooms transgender people can use.

The compromise was detailed by the state’s top Republican lawmakers, who have long supported the so-called “bathroom bill,” and endorsed by the state’s Democratic governor, who has been a staunch opponent of that measure. But the deal was quickly pilloried by gay rights groups who argued that the compromise fell short, and it was not clear whether the new agreement would get the support needed to pass Thursday before a deadline the NCAA has set demanding changes.

The controversial law — HB 2 — is largely known for its provisions that require people to use public restrooms that match the sex on their birth certificates rather than their gender identities. But it also had other, more far-reaching provisions, limiting some minimum-wage standards and reversing local ordinances that had expanded protections for LGBT people.

Since HB 2 was signed, North Carolina has watched as companies abandoned plans to expand in the state, entertainers canceled shows, and sports leagues pulled some games and vowed to keep out more. The most recent such threat, coming from the NCAA, gave lawmakers until Thursday to change the law if North Carolina wants to host any college sports championships through 2022.

According to the text of a bill aimed at repealing the bathroom measure and up for a vote on Thursday, lawmakers would also enact a law stating that “no local government in this state may enact or amend an ordinance regulating private employment practices or regulating public accommodations.” Local school boards and government agencies also would be prevented from regulating “multiple occupancy bathrooms, showers or changing facilities,” with that left up to state legislators.

State Senate Leader Phil Berger, a Republican, and House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, who released the bill’s text, said the measure would implement until December 2020 “a temporary moratorium” on nondiscrimination ordinances like the one Charlotte passed last year, which prompted state lawmakers to pass the bathroom bill.

“Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy,” Berger and Moore said in a joint statement.

In a statement late Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, endorsed the deal while noting that it was not a “perfect” agreement.

“I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow,” Cooper said. “It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.”

Gay rights groups said the new bill’s other elements, including the prohibition on local governments passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances, meant that it fell short of a full repeal, and they forcefully condemned the deal late Wednesday and early Thursday.

“This proposal is a train wreck that would double down on anti-LGBTQ discrimination. North Carolinians want a clean repeal of HB2, and we urge our allies not to sell us out,” Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality NC, said in a statement. “Those who stand for equality and with LGBTQ people are standing strong against these antics.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also spoke out against the bill Thursday.

The bill passed through a Senate committee Thursday morning on a voice vote. The measure will go to North Carolina’s Senate Thursday morning and, if it passes, move on to the state’s House of Representatives.

State lawmakers have previously flirted with repealing HB 2, most notably last December when they held a marathon special session specifically for that purpose. That session was called after Charlotte abandoned its nondiscrimination ordinance, an action that was aimed specifically at clearing the path for state legislators to then scrap HB 2.

After a brutal session in which Republicans feuded over whether to fully or partially repeal the bill and Democrats accused them of abandoning their pledge to eliminate the measure entirely, the legislators wound up leaving the bill in place.

Possible repeal efforts gained new steam this week in the face of the NCAA’s deadline. The potential loss of all of those collegiate events would add to the already sizable damage North Carolina has faced since enacting the bathroom bill. Companies such as PayPal and Deutsche Bank have abandoned expansions in the state, the NBA and the NCAA already have moved games elsewhere, and entertainers have canceled concerts and other shows.

These moves have taken a toll: A new estimate from the Associated Press this week said that over a 12-year period following enactment of the law, HB 2 would cost the state at least $3.7 billion due to these losses.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed repeal bill Thursday. Despite the endorsement of top elected officials in North Carolina, it was not known whether other lawmakers would give the new bill votes needed to pass. When lawmakers weighed repealing the measure in December, Democrats rejected a version that would have included a six-month moratorium on cities passing nondiscrimination ordinances to protect gay and transgender people.

The Human Rights Campaign, which has criticized the bathroom bill, said that the proposed deal “doubles down on discrimination” and called it unacceptable after the details were released. In a statement early Thursday, Chad Griffin, the group’s president, said the agreement proposed by lawmakers “would ensure North Carolina remains the worst state in the nation for LGBTQ people.”

Griffin also vowed that there would be political repercussions for lawmakers backing the agreement.

Pat McCrory, the Republican governor who signed H. 2 and was ousted by Cooper last fall, called for lawmakers to “finally stick with this deal.”