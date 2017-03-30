Old Orchard Beach man faces reckless firearm charge

HOLLIS, Maine — A Old Orchard Beach man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly used a gun to damage two motorcycles during an argument with a family member, Maine State Police posted on its Facebook page.

William Szymanski, 41, was charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and reckless conduct with a firearm after the incident on Haley Road in Hollis, which was reported just before 1 p.m. Wednesday by another family member.

“A firearm was involved, and when Troopers from Troop A arrived on scene [six] shots had been fired from inside a detached garage by Szymanski damaging two motorcycles with the 9mm Beretta,” the post states. “The gun was recovered from Szymanski’s vehicle.”

The family member involved in the assault had minor facial injuries, the report states.

Szymanski was taken to the York County Jail and is being held without bail, pending his initial court appearance Friday.