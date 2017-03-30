Dog mauls owner to death during interview with BBC film crew

A man in northern London died after being mauled by his dog during an interview with a BBC documentary crew at his home, British media reported Wednesday.

Mario Perivoitos, 41, was talking with journalists at the apartment complex in London’s Wood Green neighborhood where he lived, when his Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on him, biting his neck, according to the Guardian.

The BBC crew called emergency services, who rushed Perivoitos to the hospital. He was pronounced dead two hours later.

The attack occurred March 20. An autopsy performed several days later concluded that Perivoitos died of “hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite,” according to the BBC.

Police described the journalists as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. The BBC declined to say why they were talking with Perivoitos.

The BBC said in a statement: “A crew making a BBC documentary were present — but not filming — at the time of the incident and called an ambulance. Given the ongoing inquiries, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Several neighbors told British media said they witnessed Perivoitos struggling to free himself from the dog’s jaws.

“I heard shouting, ‘Get him off! Get him off me!’” neighbor Geoff Morgan told the BBC. “He was shouting really loudly. He was bleeding from his neck. There was a lot of blood.”

Another neighbor told the Guardian that the dog had attacked Perivoitos at least once in recent memory.

“Six or seven months ago the dog bit him on the leg,” said the neighbor, identified only as Tayfun. “We heard him shout at the dog and he came running out with blood on his leg.”

Still, Tayfun added, Perivoitos “loved the dog more than himself.”

Police told British media that the dog had been placed in a secure kennel.

Perivoitos’s Staffordshire bull terrier was not covered by Britain’s Dangerous Dogs Act. Passed more than 25 years ago, the law sought to crack down on fighting dogs and potentially lethal breeds after a 6-year-old girl was mauled by a pit bull terrier while playing in her front yard. The law has remained controversial, with attack victims saying it doesn’t go far enough.