Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine

BANGOR, Maine — The latest snowstorm to hit the area should arrive in Maine late Friday and lay down heavy, wet snow all day Saturday — with the possibility of up to a foot in some areas — according to Meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray.

“We have a winter storm warning in effect for interior York, interior Cumberland and interior Oxford that forecast the possibility of 6 or more inches of snow,” Hawley said Thursday morning. “The snow will start down here Friday night, between 6-8 p.m.”

Bangor is expected to get around 2-3 inches by the end of the storm. Portland should see 5 inches of white stuff, and Lewiston 4-6 inches.

The exact track of the storm is still in flux but, “we certainly have the possibility of six inches or more, possibly a foot of snow in interior Maine,” Hawley said.

Meteorologists are predicting a heavy, wet snow that may weigh down tree limbs and utility lines because there will be no high winds to knock it off, he said.

“There could be some power outages,” Hawley said. “It’s going to be really heavy and it’s going to stick to everything.”

Warming temperatures on Sunday should melt some of the snow.

“Sunday should be nice with temps in the mid-40s to 50s, so the snow will melt very quickly,” the meteorologist said.