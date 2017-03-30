Woman admits embezzling more than $91,000 from housing authority

PORTLAND, Maine — A Gorham woman admitted Thursday in U.S. District Court that she embezzled more than $91,000 from the South Portland Housing Authority, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jamie Hussey, 35, of Gorham pleaded guilty to one count of committing federal program fraud between February 2014 and September 2016, a press release issued Thursday said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Hussey remains free on personal recognizance bail.

By pleading guilty, Hussey admitted that she took the money while employed as the resident services coordinator for the family self-sufficiency program at the South Portland Housing Authority. The program promotes the development of local strategies to coordinate public and private resources that help public housing tenants obtain employment that will enable participating families to achieve economic independence, the press release said.

Under this program, a participant can earn monetary credits that are placed in an escrow account based upon the participant meeting certain goals. Upon successfully completing a contract, a participant may claim funds in their escrow account if no family member is receiving welfare assistance, the U.S. attorney’s office said in the release.

Hussey caused 48 checks to be issued in the names of program participants and deposited them into her personal bank account, the release said. None of the participants ever requested these checks, nor received any proceeds from the checks.

Hussey faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.