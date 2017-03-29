Sports briefs for March 30, 2107

Youth wrestling tourney set for OOB

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — High school wrestling is coming to The Ballpark this summer.

The Rumble at The Ballpark, a daylong event for wrestlers entering grades 9-12 this fall, is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 29.

The entry fee is $20 per wrestler and each participant will be guaranteed at least four matches. Each wrestler must have a current USA Wrestling card.

The individual-format tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with the finals around 6 p.m.

While the main event will feature high school wrestlers, the tournament will also feature a youth wrestling showcase right before the finals take place, according to event organizer Pat McDonald.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit local wrestling programs as well as The Ballpark.

Wrestlers can register for the tournament at https://goo.gl/FDOhW2. For more information contact McDonald at rumbleatballpark@gmail.com.

NFL suspends McDonald eight games

Free agent safety T.J. McDonald has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s policy for substances of abuse, the league announced on Wednesday.

The penalty stems from a May arrest after McDonald crashed into a parked car, leading to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs.

McDonald pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation, a $390 fine plus penalty assessments, a three-month alcohol program, 200 hours of court-approved community services and 18 narcotic anonymous classes.

McDonald started all 16 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams, collecting 64 tackles and two interceptions. The 26-year-old McDonald has recorded 285 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions in four seasons with the Rams.

Mets’ Familia suspended 15 games

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia has been suspended 15 games for an offseason domestic violence incident, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Familia, 27, was arrested in Fort Lee, N.J., on Oct. 31 after he allegedly caused a scratch to the chest and a bruise to the right cheek of his wife, Bianca Rivas. The misdemeanor simple-assault charge was dropped against Familia in December after the prosecutor told the judge that Rivas did not wish for the case to be pursued any further.

Commissioner Rob Manfred met with Familia on Monday to discuss the incident.

Familia will not appeal the suspension and can continue participating in spring training and exhibition games prior to Mets’ Opening Day game on Monday against the Atlanta Braves. He forfeits 18 days of pay, worth more than $700,000, according to reports.

Warriors’ Durant on track to return in regular season

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant has made “very good progress” in his recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Durant, who is four weeks removed from sustaining the injury in a 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28, is expected to participate in non-contract basketball drills as he enters the next phase of his recovery.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Durant could return for the final three games of the regular season. Golden State concludes its slate with home contests against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 8, Utah Jazz two nights later and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 12.

“Kevin has made very good progress since suffering the injury four weeks ago in Washington,” the Warriors said in a statement. “He has not experienced any setbacks to date and has progressed as well as could be expected. At this point, he is being incorporated into non-contact basketball drills — shooting, running and jumping — and the plan is to intensify his level of movement over the next several days, which will include more explosive cutting and lateral maneuvers.

“His eventual return to contact drills and practice will be predicated upon his progress to the increased intensity of his workouts, and a return to game action prior to the end of the regular season remains a possibility. He will be re-evaluated again in the next 7-10 days.”

The injury occurred during a loose-ball situation when Warriors big man ZaZa Pachulia, fouled on the play by Washington’s Marcin Gortat, fell backwards into the legs of Durant, who was standing in the left corner.